 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters battle wind but rain helps in wildfire start near Oakley
0 comments
alert

Firefighters battle wind but rain helps in wildfire start near Oakley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BLM Fire Engine

A Bureau of Land Management fire engine operates in a training.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

OAKLEY — A fire that started about 10 miles south of Oakley was estimated at 12 miles and running Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is on a ridge burning grass, brush, pinyon and juniper trees, the Bureau of Land Management Idaho fire said on its Facebook page.

"Crews are having to work against difficult access and winds," the agency said. "There are structures in the area but they are not immediately threatened."

Resources on scene the scene include the Oakley Rural Fire Department, seven engines and one dozer. An air attack, four single engine air tankers and an investigator were en route.

Slight rain showers were helping to slow fire activity.

Estimated containment was estimated at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and crews estimate they will have the fire under control by 8 p.m. Thursday.

The cause is currently under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News