Spud Fire

The Spud Fire is burning 12 miles from Carey, near Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.

 Courtesy Twin Falls District BLM

TWIN FALLS — Thunderstorms Thursday night sparked two fires on public land, the BLM said. Additional thunderstorms are expected to bring erratic high winds and low relative humidity.

The 2,500-acre Spud Fire, 12 miles southwest of Carey near the Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, and the 464-acre Peavey Fire, 14 miles north of Minidoka, were both caused by lightning, Twin Falls District BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said Monday morning in a statement.

Spud Fire

  • Resources: seven engines from the Twin Falls District BLM, one water tender, one dozer, one camp crew, three overhead, multiple aircraft
  • Fuel type: brush and grass
  • Fire behavior: running and smoldering
  • Structures threatened: none
  • Estimated containment: unknown

The fire is burning on lava flows, creating difficult conditions for firefighters. Firefighters are relying on support from the air to reach inaccessible areas. Additional thunderstorms and high winds are predicted over the fire area, bringing erratic high winds and low relative humidity. 

Peavey Fire

  • Resources: two Sawtooth National Forest engines, one BLM engine, one overhear
  • Fuel type: brush and grass
  • Fire behavior: smoldering and creeping with short runs
  • Structures threatened: none
  • Estimated containment: 8 p.m Friday
  • Estimated control: 6 p.m. Sunday

For more information, visit Idaho Wildfires at IdahoFireInfo.com or on Facebook.

