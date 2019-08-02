TWIN FALLS — Thunderstorms Thursday night sparked two fires on public land, the BLM said. Additional thunderstorms are expected to bring erratic high winds and low relative humidity.
The 2,500-acre Spud Fire, 12 miles southwest of Carey near the Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, and the 464-acre Peavey Fire, 14 miles north of Minidoka, were both caused by lightning, Twin Falls District BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said Monday morning in a statement.
Spud Fire
- Resources: seven engines from the Twin Falls District BLM, one water tender, one dozer, one camp crew, three overhead, multiple aircraft
- Fuel type: brush and grass
- Fire behavior: running and smoldering
- Structures threatened: none
- Estimated containment: unknown
The fire is burning on lava flows, creating difficult conditions for firefighters. Firefighters are relying on support from the air to reach inaccessible areas. Additional thunderstorms and high winds are predicted over the fire area, bringing erratic high winds and low relative humidity.
Peavey Fire
- Resources: two Sawtooth National Forest engines, one BLM engine, one overhear
- Fuel type: brush and grass
- Fire behavior: smoldering and creeping with short runs
- Structures threatened: none
- Estimated containment: 8 p.m Friday
- Estimated control: 6 p.m. Sunday
For more information, visit Idaho Wildfires at IdahoFireInfo.com or on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.