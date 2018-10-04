HAILEY — The Wood River Land Trust will hold a Firefighters Appreciation Night from 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Sawtooth Brewery, 110 N. River St., Hailey, to thank and honor local firefighters.

Everyone is invited to join in the toast. For more information, call Mike McKenna at 208-788-3947.

