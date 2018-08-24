ELKO, Nev. — State Route 225 between Bruneau, Idaho and Wildhorse Reservoir remained closed Thursday morning after a wildfire burned across the road Wednesday afternoon. A “pipeline of smoke” from other western fires hamper firefighting efforts.
The South Sugarloaf Fire had burned just over 92,000 acres by Thursday morning.
One firefighter sustained minor burns Wednesday and was transported to a burn center for evaluation.
The fire was burning west of State Route 225 from Wildhorse Reservoir to Mountain City. West winds on Wednesday afternoon pushed it to the east where it crossed the highway at the Forest Service guard station.
Structures in Mountain City and at three area ranches were successfully protected from the wildfire, according to a release from the Forest Service.
Crews report sustained fire activity during the night Wednesday as the fire moved east and south.
“Air quality and visibility are expected to be poor again today due to what the incident meteorologist described as a ‘pipeline of smoke’ from other wildfires burning to the west,” the U.S. Forest Service reported. “This could prevent heavy air tankers and single engine air tankers from flying; however, the eight helicopters now assigned to the fire are expected to be able to support crews on the ground with bucket drops as conditions permit.”
The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. The fire was burning in brush and tall grass, and exhibiting extreme, wind-driven runs and torching. Flame heights of 40 feet were reported, and spread rates of 3 to 6 mph.
It was listed as 20 percent contained. The number of personnel on the scene was increased from 365 to 430.
Meanwhile, the Sheep Creek Fire that started Saturday north of Battle Mountain has held at 59,742 acres and is 85 percent contained.
The two fires combined have cost a total of $4 million to fight over the past week.
