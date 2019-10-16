Growing up in northern Indiana, I learned early that firearms and law enforcement officers were to be respected.
Over the decades, I’ve witnessed attitudes toward police change in many places, but I’ve always maintained what they do is a difficult job, and the weapons they carry are not to be taken lightly.
On Sept. 12, Times-News reporter Bowen West and I joined four Idaho State Police officers at the Jerome Gun Club, where those men spoke frankly about their training and their approach to using the various weapons.
Previous experience helped me recognize most of their terminology, from employing “verbal judo” to de-escalate a situation with a suspect to using the minimal amount of force to make a suspect comply. That could mean using the asp — or baton — a Taser, pepper spray or non-lethal bean bag rounds from a shotgun before they draw their sidearms.
Using a sidearm, for these officers, is a last resort.
ISP officers train four times a year to make certain they are using those firearms safely. Other law enforcement agencies also head out to the range on a regular basis to do likewise.
Safety is key in the officers’ training, according to Capt. David Neth, district commander of ISP’s Region 4. It could be as simple as ear and eye protection on the range, or as detailed as properly checking a firearm to be sure no round is chambered.
All four ISP officers agreed that anyone purchasing a firearm should take advantage of training opportunities, even though they aren’t required by the state, in order to learn about the weapon and its proper function.
The officers’ firearm training takes two weeks or more. We spent two hours with them. Having more time on the range to become familiar with the Glock pistol and the M4 rifle would have helped attain proficiency.
Personally, I’ve never owned a firearm. Those who choose to do so could learn much from the example of the state police and other law enforcement officers. Taking the time to train in the safe handling and operation of their preferred weapon is a definite plus and can be fun.
