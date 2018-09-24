KETCHUM — Multiple agencies are responding to a fire on the River Run side of Bald Mountain.
The Blaine County Sheriff's Office received reports of the fire Monday afternoon. Sun Valley Fire Department, Wood River Fire & Rescue, Ketchum Fire Department and sheriff's deputies are responding, Blaine County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Holly Carter said.
The fire was reported in the area of the Lower College run. The public is asked to stay out of the area.
Check back for updates to this story at Magicvalley.com.
