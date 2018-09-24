Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Fire engine, fire department, truck
Buy Now
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

KETCHUM — Multiple agencies are responding to a fire on the River Run side of Bald Mountain.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office received reports of the fire Monday afternoon. Sun Valley Fire Department, Wood River Fire & Rescue, Ketchum Fire Department and sheriff's deputies are responding, Blaine County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Holly Carter said.

The fire was reported in the area of the Lower College run. The public is asked to stay out of the area.

Check back for updates to this story at Magicvalley.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments