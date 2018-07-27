ELBA — Homes and fuel tanks are close to a fire burning southeast of Elba.
The Jim Sage fire is burning in thick juniper and sage, 5 miles southeast of Elba and 10 miles northeast of Almo. It is estimated at 2,000 acres.
“It is burning in some extremely heavy fuel,” Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said. “The structures are secured for now, but they are still of concern.”
The fire was first reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and on Friday was pushing north and south. It was caused by lightning.
The BLM has sent 10 engines, three dozers and one water tender to the fire, as well as a camp crew and two hand crews.
The area around City of Rocks is particularly smoky at this time due to the Jim Sage fire and fires burning in Utah and Nevada, Brizendine said.
Meanwhile, the BLM continues to fight a 61,000-acre fire northwest of Murphy Hot Springs. Ranch buildings near the Bruneau Fire were not immediately threatened as of Friday afternoon.
That fire is most active on the northwest and southwest corners, but the BLM expected it to have moderate behavior Friday. There are three dozers, 13 engines, one fuel truck, three water tenders, a camp crew and the Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association on scene. The lightning-caused fire is burning in grass and brush.
There is no estimate at this time for when either fire will be contained.
