BOISE — Starting Sunday, the Idaho Department of Lands will no longer require a fire safety burn permit for burning activities outside city limits until next year.
Humans, not lightning, caused approximately 80 percent of the wildfires this year on lands protected by the state. Escaped burning debris was one of the leading causes of those fires.
Fire managers ask Idahoans to follow these steps when burning outside of closed fire season:
- Check for required permits with local fire departments, tribal reservations and DEQ if applicable.
- Keep water and a shovel on hand at all times.
- Do not burn when it is windy or when the surrounding vegetation is very dry.
- The burn site should be free from any other combustible material.
- Choose a safe site for burning away from power lines, overhanging limbs, buildings, vehicles and equipment.
- Keep piles small and manageable. Add additional debris as the pile burns down.
- Stay with a burning pile until it is cold to the touch. Drown the fire with water, stir the ashes with a shovel and continue to drown and stir until the pile is cold. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.
- Check the burn area regularly over the next several days and for several weeks following the burn, especially if the weather is warm, windy and dry.
Even though a fire safety burn permit is not required outside of closed fire season, the department still recommends burners obtain the permit to help firefighters minimize false runs to fires. The permit is free and can be obtained at burnpermits.idaho.gov or in person at department offices statewide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.