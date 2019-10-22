BOISE — Fire safety burn permits from the Idaho Department of Lands are no longer required this year for burning activities outside of city limits. The permits are needed from May 10 through Oct. 20 annually, excluding recreational campfires.
While state permits will not be required until spring, local fire departments, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and/or tribal authorities should be contacted before burning to determine if other permits are required or if local restrictions are in place.
Humans, not lightning, caused approximately 60% of the wildfires this year on lands protected by the Idaho Department of Lands, accounting for more than 98% of the acres burned. Many of these fires were preventable as they were ignited by escaped debris burning and campfires.
Please use caution whenever burning by following these steps:
- Check for the required permits listed above.
- Be prepared. Keep water, a shovel and other resources on hand to prevent the fire from spreading.
- Check weather conditions. Do not burn when it is windy or when there is a chance weather conditions may change during burning.
- Look up. Choose a safe site for burning away from power lines, overhanging limbs, buildings, vehicles and equipment.
- Look around. The burn site should be free from any other combustible materials and dry vegetation.
- Keep your pile at a manageable size. Add additional debris slowly as the pile burns down.
- Monitor the burn area regularly, especially if the weather is warm, dry or windy.
While burn permits are not required after Oct. 20, the department encourages those who plan to burn to complete the online form as it helps inform fire managers where burning activities are occurring, reducing the number of false runs to fires and saving firefighting resources for instances in which they are truly needed. The permit is free and can be obtained at burnpermits.idaho.gov or in person at Idaho Department of Lands offices statewide.
