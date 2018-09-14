Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BLM Fire Training
Buy Now

Engine Captain Jesse Goodwin leads his team on a hike back to the trucks Thursday, June 14, 2018, at the Devil's Corral in Jerome County.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — With cooler temperatures arriving, stage-one fire restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Saturday for all of south-central Idaho on private, state and federal lands.

Fire managers remind the public that the potential for wildfire still exists. Even with fire restrictions being lifted, the accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating.

Do your part to keep the Magic Valley safe from wildfire. Follow these tips:

  • Never leave a campfire unattended.
  • Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times.
  • Make sure your fire is dead and cold to the touch before you leave it.
  • Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.

For more information on wildfire prevention, up-to-date fire information and resources on Firewise USA, go to idahofireinfo.com or Twitter @BLMIdahoFire, #TFDFire.

For more information about the Sawtooth National Forest, call 208-423-7500, go tofs.usda.gov/sawtooth or facebook.com/sawtoothnationalforest.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments