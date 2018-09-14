TWIN FALLS — With cooler temperatures arriving, stage-one fire restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Saturday for all of south-central Idaho on private, state and federal lands.
Fire managers remind the public that the potential for wildfire still exists. Even with fire restrictions being lifted, the accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating.
Do your part to keep the Magic Valley safe from wildfire. Follow these tips:
- Never leave a campfire unattended.
- Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times.
- Make sure your fire is dead and cold to the touch before you leave it.
- Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.
For more information on wildfire prevention, up-to-date fire information and resources on Firewise USA, go to idahofireinfo.com or Twitter @BLMIdahoFire, #TFDFire.
For more information about the Sawtooth National Forest, call 208-423-7500, go tofs.usda.gov/sawtooth or facebook.com/sawtoothnationalforest.
