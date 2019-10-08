Oct. 8—6-8 p.m.: Open house, Twin Falls Fire Department, 345 Second Avenue East, Twin Falls.
Oct. 10—6-8 p.m.: Open house, Twin Falls Fire Department 345 Second Avenue East, Twin Falls.
Oct. 10: Junior Fire Chief for a Day, Burley, Heyburn, Oakley, Declo, Rupert fire departments, East End and West End Fire Stations will take the winners of a fourth-grade picture-drawing contest on a ride in the fire truck, give a station tour and enjoy lunch at McDonald’s. All the firefighters will then gather at Heyburn Fire Station for demonstrations and activities.
Oct. 12—9 a.m. to noon: Free community pancake breakfast and open house, hosted by Jerome City and Jerome Rural Fire Departments, 143 East Avenue A, Jerome.
Oct. 12—1-4 p.m.: Open house, information on permanent levy override, hot dogs, drinks, Hagerman Fire Department, 150 E. Salmon, Hagerman.
