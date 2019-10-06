{{featured_button_text}}
Fire Department open house

Olivia Swindler, 5, races Firefighter Dallas Williamson in a hose rolling race Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, during the open house event at the Twin Falls Fire Department in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — For the third year in a row, the Twin Falls Fire Department will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a pair of open houses.

Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 6-12, with the open houses scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. each evening.

Fire Marshal Tim Lauda met with State Farm agent Ron Bingham last month to share ideas for giveaways and activities.

Lauda explained that emergency medical technician students from the College of Southern Idaho will be at Fire State 1 to take blood pressure, and the American Red Cross will be taking applications for smoke detectors.

In addition to games for kids, there will be pizza, cookies and yogurt, with chances for visitors of all ages to see the fire engines and have photos snapped.

“Last year, we had more than 400 people attend the open houses,” Lauda said.

Twin Falls Fire Station 1 is located at 345 Second Ave. E.

