TWIN FALLS — For the third year in a row, the Twin Falls Fire Department will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a pair of open houses.
Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 6-12, with the open houses scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. each evening.
Fire Marshal Tim Lauda met with State Farm agent Ron Bingham last month to share ideas for giveaways and activities.
Lauda explained that emergency medical technician students from the College of Southern Idaho will be at Fire State 1 to take blood pressure, and the American Red Cross will be taking applications for smoke detectors.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.
In addition to games for kids, there will be pizza, cookies and yogurt, with chances for visitors of all ages to see the fire engines and have photos snapped.
“Last year, we had more than 400 people attend the open houses,” Lauda said.
Twin Falls Fire Station 1 is located at 345 Second Ave. E.
Playing with fire
Capt. Aaron Hudson hoses down firefighter recruit Andrew Merriman during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls. Firefighters hose each other off after leaving a structure to decontaminate the gear from possible carcinogens. 'We in the fire service are always looking for better ways to protect our people,' said Fire Chief Les Kenworthy.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Captain Devin Slagel pulls the hose away from the structure fire during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Firefighter recruit Andrew Merriman knocks down one of the remaining walls during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Firefighter Recruit Andrew Merriman pulls a hose out of the house during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Driver Fred McDonald stands next to the dump tank during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Firefighter Austin Sharp signals to his team members through a busted out window during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Firefighter Jesse Killinger hoses down Firefighter Kody Lewin during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Firefighter Mike Shewmaker adjusts the hose during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Captain Aaron Hudson takes a breath between training exercises during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Training Officer Tom Bloxham brings water to the firefighters during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Firefighter Recruit Andrew Merriman waits to engage the fire during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Firefighter Kody Lewin walks back to grab his gear after getting hosed down to remove carcinogens during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Firefighters test the integrity of the walls during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Firefighter Recruit Andrew Merriman sprays the structure fire during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.