Fire officials warned of a potentially catastrophic wildfire season. How did Idaho fare?

BOISE — Record heat. Extensive drought. “Unprecedented” wildfire conditions. By all accounts, this wildfire season could have been a disastrous one for Idaho.

By late September, about 1,200 fires had burned roughly 429,000 acres of land in Idaho during 2021 — 170,000 acres less than the average acreage burned yearly in the last decade, according to burn totals from the Boise-based National Interagency Fire Center. It’s the third year in a row of relatively mild fire seasons in Idaho, in stark contrast to record-setting seasons in much of the West. Meanwhile, state officials said they were challenged by a massive increase in burns on their jurisdiction and were hamstrung by a lack of resources.

What kept the early-summer predictions of catastrophe from materializing? Experts say it was likely a combination of well-timed weather, possible mitigation from wildfire smoke and just plain old luck.

AMID MODERATE FIRE SEASON, IDAHO DEPARTMENT STRUGGLED

The 2021 fire “season” is not yet over — officials now measure in fire years as climate change has stretched burn conditions across much of the year. But wet weather and cool temperatures have arrived in Idaho, lowering the risk of new burns and aiding firefighters in corralling the handful that remain.