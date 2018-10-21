GOODING – A wildfire north of Gooding was contained Sunday afternoon after reaching 2,300 acres.
Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said strong winds and rough terrain made the Tea Kettle Fire difficult to fight. The blaze was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It was basically sagebrush growing out of lava rock,” Brizendine said of the terrain. “It was difficult to drive out there.”
Multiple firefighting vehicles suffered flat tires during the firefighting efforts.
Brizendine praised the assistance of the Wendell, Gooding, Bliss and Hagerman rural fire districts. “We couldn’t have done it without the agreements and partnerships we have with them,” she said.
A cause of the fire might be announced Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.