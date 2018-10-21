Try 1 month for 99¢
BLM Fire Training
Buy Now

Engine Operator Trainee Jeff Carney sprays the area around his truck during the engine protection station Thursday, May 24, 2018, during the Bureau of Land Management Fire Training at the Devil's Corral in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

GOODING – A wildfire north of Gooding was contained Sunday afternoon after reaching 2,300 acres.

Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said strong winds and rough terrain made the Tea Kettle Fire difficult to fight. The blaze was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It was basically sagebrush growing out of lava rock,” Brizendine said of the terrain. “It was difficult to drive out there.”

Multiple firefighting vehicles suffered flat tires during the firefighting efforts.

Brizendine praised the assistance of the Wendell, Gooding, Bliss and Hagerman rural fire districts. “We couldn’t have done it without the agreements and partnerships we have with them,” she said.

A cause of the fire might be announced Tuesday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments