Related to this story

BLM Fire Training

BLM Fire Training

Engine Operator Trainees Jeff Carney, right, and his driver Carlie Swa discuss a course of action in their engine protection station Thursday,…

BLM Fire Training

BLM Fire Training

Engine Operator Trainee Jeff Carney sprays the area around his truck during the engine protection station Thursday, May 24, 2018, during the B…

Watch Now: Related Video

Slice of history? Pompeii fresco not an ‘ancestor’ of pizza, experts say