The Buhl Fire Department responded at 10:47 a.m. Monday to a phone call about a blaze at 4896 River Road.
The fire was started by a resident burning on their private land, Buhl Fire Chief Andrew Stevens told the Times-News. The flames went out of control spread to public land.
Properties surrounding the fire were not damaged. Crews finished working the area at about 10 p.m., Stevens said.
The fire department worked with Bureau of Land Management, Hagerman Fire Protection District and Wendell City Fire Department.
