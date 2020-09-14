 Skip to main content
Fire in Cassia County grows to 5,500 acres
breaking top story

Fire in Cassia County grows to 5,500 acres

Badger Fire

The Badger Fire has burned more than 5,500 acres in Cassia County as of Monday.

 Sawtooth National Forest

OAKLEY — A fire in southwestern Cassia County has burned more than 5,500 acres.

The Sawtooh National Forest said the Badger Fire is near Badger Gulch, south of Bostetter Guard Station near Forrest Service roads 533 and 536.

A type 3 interagency management team is expected to arrive Monday afternoon to lead firefighting efforts.

An air quality advisory was in effect for most of the region Monday due to smoke coming into Idaho from fires around the West. The air quality for the rest of the week is expected to stay moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups.

