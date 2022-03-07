 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire from 'careless disregard of smoking materials' displaces 3 adults

DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — Heavy smoke and fire damage to a house on the west side of town left three residents homeless Saturday, the fire chief said.

The blaze in the 600 block of West Avenue C rendered the home uninhabitable, Jerome Fire Chief Mike Harrison said Monday.

The state fire marshal determine the blaze, which started at the rear of the home, was caused by "careless disregard of smoking materials," Harrison told the Times-News.

Residents at the home called 911 at about 4 p.m. Saturday. Harrison said he didn't know if the residents rented or owned the home.

The Jerome Fire Department was assisted by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Jerome City Police, Idaho State Police.

