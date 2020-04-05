Fire engulfs semi-trailer on I-84 near Jerome

JEROME — What started as a tire on fire ended with a semi-trailer being fully engulfed in a blaze Saturday afternoon on Interstate 84.

According to the Idaho State Police, Allan Gumbinger, 53, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was driving a semi-truck and trailer eastbound on I-84 at about 3 p.m. near milepost 163, west of Jerome. One of the tires on the trailer caught fire and it spread to the rest of the trailer.