Fire engulfs semi-trailer on I-84 near Jerome

JEROME — What started as a tire on fire ended with a semi-trailer being fully engulfed in a blaze Saturday afternoon on Interstate 84.
According to the Idaho State Police, Allan Gumbinger, 53, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was driving a semi-truck and trailer eastbound on I-84 at about 3 p.m. near milepost 163, west of Jerome. One of the tires on the trailer caught fire and it spread to the rest of the trailer.
Motorists were routed off of Interstate 84 at exit 157 for approximately two hours.
ISP was assisted by Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding County Sheriff's Office.
