Fire engine costume built by Buhl students

TWIN FALLS — For Halloween, a local boy didn’t get just a firefighter’s costume. He got the entire fire engine.

Five-year-old JJ Comer, who uses a wheelchair, was the recipient of a large-scale costume created by members of a robotics team from Buhl High School.

The 12 students may have been more accustomed to building robots, but their creativity and problem-solving skills were on display as they crafted a frame around JJ’s wheelchair to make a one-of-a-kind fire engine-themed costume, all on a $100 budget.

“I thought if I had the opportunity to make his day a little happier, then I would do that,” said team member Coda Gonzales, recalling when she heard of the opportunity.

The end result included a 3D printed steering wheel, a light-up dashboard and custom 3D-printed clips that allow the firetruck’s wheels to move with the wheelchair. And it came complete with sirens.

The big reveal came Oct. 25 at the Buhl Fire Department. After JJ climbed on a real fire engine, tested the sirens and blasted the horn, he was presented with his own fire engine created by the students.

“The costume is amazing,” said Tiffany Comer, JJ’s mother. “It’s been a hit everywhere we go.”

In the past week, JJ went to multiple Halloween-related events, including his school parade and the Trick or Treat on Main Street in downtown Twin Falls. On Monday, he was trick-or-treating around his neighborhood.

“He goes around and tells everyone, ‘I’m a firefighter,’” said Tiffany.

JJ was born missing part of his brain and has difficulty with balance and cognitive skills.

“He is a happy-go-lucky boy,” she said. “He loves everyone he encounters.”

He enjoys the outdoors and swimming. He rode horseback recently for part of his therapy.

And he loves fire engines.

The opportunity to help was presented to the Buhlean Operators robotics team from Buhl High School after Tiffany was thinking about what costume she could make for JJ. When she was looking online, she happened upon Walkin’ & Rollin’ costumes, a non-profit organization that recreates costumes for special needs children.

She filled out an application even though the deadline for this year was past, not knowing what would happen. Good things did happen.

The Buhl team learned about the project, and “for students on the robotics team, this was an excellent opportunity to apply problem-solving skills,” team mentor Kelsey Margulieux said.

Tiffany said team members talked to JJ about what he wanted for his Halloween costume, and at one point left the wheelchair with students for several days as they figured out measurements and materials.

The Buhlean Operators are a FIRST Robotics Competition team, and are challenged to make an impact on the community by doing more than building robots,” Margulieux said.

The team embraced the challenge with the motto of “Engineer the Change,” she said.

Gonzales was happy with the efforts of the team. “We tried to stress teamwork,” she said. “It was one of our main priorities.”

She is happy that the team showed the community “what STEM can do.”