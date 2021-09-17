Fire destroys shop south of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — A Thursday afternoon fire south of town destroyed a shop and the vehicles inside and caused exterior damage to a nearby home.

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the fire call at 2:25 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the shop engulfed in flames. There were four or five vehicles inside along with equipment and tools, the department said on Facebook.

Three fire engine crews and a water tanker responded to the fire and helped protect the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The building is considered a total loss. There were no injuries reported.

Rock Creek Fire Protection District / Rock Creek Quick Response also assisted at the fire and Filer Fire and Rescue helped cover the rest of Twin Falls during the fire. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office provided traffic control and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0