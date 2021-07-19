 Skip to main content
Fire destroys multi-family home in southern Twin Falls
Fire destroys multi-family home in southern Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Three adults and five children were displaced Sunday after a house fire.

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded just before 6 p.m. to the call in the 300 block of Diamond Avenue.

The fire started on the front porch area and spread to the interior of the house and attic, the fire department said.

Three adults and five children were in the home before the fire started and got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. Rock Creek Fire District was requested for assistance. There were no injuries reported.

According to a GoFundMe started after the fire, the children who lived in the home are ages 9 to 13.

