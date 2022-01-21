 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire destroys car in Twin Falls

Car fire

A Chevrolet sedan caught fire at the Russell Square Apartment complex on Friday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS FIRE DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a car fire on Elizabeth Boulevard on Friday afternoon. 

A Chevrolet sedan caught fire at the Russell Square Apartment complex. 

The owner said they started the vehicle with a remote starter, went back inside, and came out to find the vehicle engulfed in flames, Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said.

The vehicle was a total loss but no other structures or vehicles were damaged, Schmitz said. The vehicle was under a metal carport that helped contain the fire. 

Car fire

A Chevrolet sedan caught fire at the Russell Square Apartment complex on Friday.

The official cause of the fire is undetermined. 

Schmitz cautioned drivers on making changes to their vehicles without the assistance of a professional.

"Careful on doing your own modifications to any electrical or engine components, especially when it comes to high voltage stereos or speakers" Schmitz said.

Car fire

A Chevrolet sedan caught fire at the Russell Square Apartment complex on Friday.
Car fire

A Chevrolet sedan caught fire at the Russell Square Apartment complex on Friday.
