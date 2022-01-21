Fire destroys car in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a car fire on Elizabeth Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

A Chevrolet sedan caught fire at the Russell Square Apartment complex.

The owner said they started the vehicle with a remote starter, went back inside, and came out to find the vehicle engulfed in flames, Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said.

The vehicle was a total loss but no other structures or vehicles were damaged, Schmitz said. The vehicle was under a metal carport that helped contain the fire.

The official cause of the fire is undetermined.

Schmitz cautioned drivers on making changes to their vehicles without the assistance of a professional.

"Careful on doing your own modifications to any electrical or engine components, especially when it comes to high voltage stereos or speakers" Schmitz said.

