Fire destroys 10 acres in Rock Creek Canyon

ROCK CREEK — A 10-acre fire Saturday in Rock Creek Canyon in the South Hills destroyed structures and dozens of old cars 12 miles south of Hansen.

According to a Facebook post by Rock Creek Fire District, fire departments from Twin Falls, Buhl, Filer, Salmon Tract, Castleford, Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service assisted in containing the fire.

Firefighters from Gooding came to Kimberly to cover the rest of Rock Creek's district while the department was working the fire in the canyon, Rock Creek personnel said.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

