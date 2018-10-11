TWIN FALLS — Does your house need a smoke detector?
In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, the Twin Falls Fire Department is hosting the second of two open houses this week from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station 1 at 345 Second Ave. E. During the event, residents can sign up for smoke detectors to be installed at their home at no cost.
The public will also be invited to tour the station, receive free blood pressure checks and meet Sparky the Fire Dog. Pizza Pie Cafe and Chobani have donated pizza and yogurt, Fire Marshal Tim Lauda said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.