Try 1 month for 99¢
Fire engine, truck, fire department
Buy Now

A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

 FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Does your house need a smoke detector?

In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, the Twin Falls Fire Department is hosting the second of two open houses this week from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station 1 at 345 Second Ave. E. During the event, residents can sign up for smoke detectors to be installed at their home at no cost.

The public will also be invited to tour the station, receive free blood pressure checks and meet Sparky the Fire Dog. Pizza Pie Cafe and Chobani have donated pizza and yogurt, Fire Marshal Tim Lauda said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments