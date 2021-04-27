 Skip to main content
Fire damages Twin Falls duplex
Fire engine, truck, fire department

A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — A fire caused extensive damage to half of a Twin Falls duplex early Tuesday, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the other unit.

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at about 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Gardner Avenue. When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the front door, side window, and attic of a duplex unit.

One battalion and three engines responded to the fire, and Rock Creek Fire District also provided assistance.

Firefighters entered the residence and immediately began working to extinguish the fire while searching for occupants. They discovered that everyone was safely out of the home.

The fire was under control at 5:45 a.m. but fire crews remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots. No injuries were reported.

The Twin Falls Fire Department said it would like to remind all residents to check their smoke detectors regularly. If it has been more than a year since you last checked your smoke detector, please change the batteries and test the detector soon.

