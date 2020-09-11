 Skip to main content
Fire crews called to help clean up hazardous spill on Twin Falls road
Fire crews called to help clean up hazardous spill on Twin Falls road

Tar spill

Twin Falls fire crews helped clean a bucket of tar that spilled on Falls Avenue Friday.

 Twin Falls Fire Department

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Fire Department was called Friday afternoon to help clean up on a hazardous spill on Falls Avenue near Blue Lakes Boulevard.

The fire department said a bucket of roofing tar spilled on the roadway just west of the intersection.

Engine 2 helped block the roadway and assisted the city's street department with the cleanup.

The department reminds people to make sure materials are secure in vehicles before driving.

