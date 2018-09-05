Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Fire engine, truck, fire department
A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

TWIN FALLS — A fire late Monday engulfed a maintenance shop but firefighters were able to prevent flames from reaching nearby buildings, the Twin Falls Fire Department said Wednesday.

The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. on the 1700 block of Osterloh Avenue in southern Twin Falls, the department said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, the shop was full engulfed in flames, the department said, but they were able to keep the fire from reaching other buildings and an area where flammable liquids were stored. 

The fire was put out about 45 minutes after it was reported, the department said. No injuries were reported. 

Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Police also responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

