Fire closures dampen Jarbidge tourism

ELKO — Jarbidge business owners saw a downturn in tourism traffic over the Labor Day holiday weekend because the South Sugarloaf Fire prompted the closure of Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest lands in the area.
One resident and business owner called the closures “asinine,” and said one particular road closure – of County Road 732, or Jack Creek – overstepped the Forest Service’s authority.
“It was pretty detrimental,” said Jason Stegall, owner of the Red Dog Saloon and Outdoor Inn in Jarbidge. “They had no right to close that road.”
Stegall addressed the Elko County Board of Commissioners at the Sept. 5 meeting during an interagency update on the South Sugarloaf Fire. Jarbidge resident Jim Heckman and Jane Crews also attended to support Stegall’s message.
No Forest Service representative was present, and Commissioner Rex Steninger said those who planned to attend had been called away on fire duties.
“That was accidentally done,” said Erica Hupp, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest public affairs staff officer, on Thursday. “We got that corrected pretty quickly. We took it down instantly.”
Hupp said that the teams placing signs around the forest might not have understood that the road was a county road, and that Forest Service leaders know they must get county approval before closing a county road.
Locals notified the Forest Service right away, and a resident removed the sign for the agency. Hupp said that a post went out with the correction on Facebook, and the agency issued a release clarifying details about road closures on Aug. 28.
The South Sugarloaf Fire was started by lightning Aug. 17 about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. The fire burned 233,462 acres and was 98 percent contained as of Wednesday.
The U.S. Forest Service first announced closures in the Jarbidge Ranger District on Aug. 22 for public health and safety concerns. The agency updated the closure orders with up to 754,448 acres off limits to recreational users, hunters and all others.
People found guilty of violating the closure order were warned that they could receive a maximum fine of $5,000 or six months in jail or both.
The Forest Service has since reduced the closure areas as firefighters approached containment of the South Sugarloaf Fire.
Despite the order calling for the closure of only Forest Service lands, Stegall maintained that the perception was that the entire surrounding area was closed, resulting in “cutting off our entire community from the rest of the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.