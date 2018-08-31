FAIRFIELD — About 3,840 acres of public lands in Camas County have been closed around the Stewart Creek fire.
The Bureau of Land Management ground is closed for public and firefighter safety, according to a Friday news release from the agency.
“As fire crews are working in this area, it is important that members of the public avoid this portion of public land for the time being,” Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin said in the release.
The closure covers all BLM-managed ground south of the National Forest (Fairfield Ranger District) boundary and generally north of the state's endowment lands within the Chimney Creek area north of Hill City.
The main access into this area is the Chimney Creek Road, which has been closed by Camas County.
The Stewart Creek fire has burned about 1,657 acres as of Friday morning and is 20 percent contained with 323 people fighting the fire, according to the InciWeb site. The fire started Aug. 20 from dry lightning about 18 miles northwest of Fairfield in the Sawtooth National Forest.
