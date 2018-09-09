Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Guppies fire
Buy Now

Firefighters respond to a blaze at Guppies Hot Rod Grill late Sunday in downtown Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, Times-News

TWIN FALLS — Fire crews are responding late Sunday to a fire in downtown Twin Falls that caused major damage to at least one business.

Guppies Hot Rod Grille at 110 Main Ave. W. has major damage visible and nearby businesses appear to also be affected by the fire, but fire crews are still responding and no officials have immediately responded to requests for details. 

Twin Falls's fire dispatch confirmed the department was called to the fire at 9:50 p.m.

At 11 p.m. no flames were visible but smoke is still coming from the building.

At least five fire trucks are on Main Avenue, with at least four blocks of the street closed to traffic as of 11 p.m.

Twin Falls, Filer and Rock Creek fire departments are all at the scene.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Guppies posted on Facebook and said everyone was safe.

Check back later for more details on this breaking story.

0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Load comments