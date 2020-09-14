Fire causes $100K in damage to duplex

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A Monday morning fire in northwest Twin Falls caused about $100,000 worth of damage to a duplex and its contents, fire officials said.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at the 1100 block of North College Road West at about 6:40 a.m. Monday, the department said.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of a duplex residence. Two engine companies responded to the incident and quickly suppressed the fire.

Firefighters searched the residence to ensure all occupants were safe and outside the structure, and to completely extinguish the fire from both sides of the duplex attic.

The fire was believed to have started in the back of the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

