Fire burns Radio Rondevoo in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — A fire destroyed the Radio Rondevoo in downtown Twin Falls on Tuesday morning.

Billowing black smoke could be seen coming from the building at 241 Main Ave. W., along with flames coming out of the center's roof.

No injuries have been reported.

At least four fire engines were on scene at 8:30 a.m.

Main Avenue was still closed between Gooding Street West and Fairfield Street West. Second Avenue West was blocked for several hours but was open by 1:30 p.m.

City spokesman Josh Palmer said the fire was knocked down by 11:30 a.m., much faster than initially anticipated, due to help from so many assisting agencies. Firefighters began to enter the building to put out hot spots.

Sparklight and Idaho Power were both on the scene.

Power was out until 2:45 p.m. on Main Avenue for many Idaho Power customers.

Just after 8 a.m., 324 customers were de-energized due to damage from the fire, company spokesman Brad Bowland said.

"We isolated the damaged pole (crew replacing now) and restored all but 65 customers at 8:37 a.m.," he said in an email. "We had to wait for the fire to be controlled and get the all-clear from the fire chief to make sure the scene was safe before starting any repairs."

Many businesses in the area in the area closed for the day, including the Times-News.

The initial call about the fire came in at about 7:30 a.m. Jerome and Buhl fire departments and the Twin Falls and North Cassia rural fire districts assisted. An instructor from the Mountain Home Fire Department brought trainees to see the fire, too.

The residents of the Old Town Lodge were evacuated. The back side of the motel has fire damage, Palmer said. The city is working to find assistance for the residents.

Businesses in the same building as Radio Rondevoo or directly next to it include Angel Paws Pet Grooming, Tacos Villa Mexican restaurant, Poindexeter's Novelty and Costume Store and Eve and the Outlaw Bail Bonds.

This was considered an "all-call fire" said Palmer, meaning all area agencies that can responded. Abut 100 firefighters, police and paramedics were on scene by 10 a.m.

Palmer said the roof of the Radio Rondevoo has collapsed and the structure is not sound. It appears part of the building's back wall has also collapsed.

Firefighters cleared the alleyway behind the building in case more of the building collapses.

The city has called in Twin Falls County Emergency Management to assist the residents of Old Town Lodge who can't return to their apartments. By late morning, most Lodge residents had returned to their homes, but a few are staying elsewhere because of smoke damage, Palmer said.

Poindexter's and other neighboring businesses were sprayed with water to try to prevent the fire from spreading.

All Twin Falls School District phones and emails were off because power to the building that houses the district's servers was disconnected, said district spokesperson Eva Craner. Parents have been notified.

Canyon Ridge High School was set to have its prom at Radio Rondevoo this weekend. By 11 a.m., social media run by the school's student council said the prom has been moved to the Fieldhouse & Event Center, 302 Third Ave. S.

An investigation into the fire's cause will begin Wednesday, Palmer said.

In September 2018, a fire caused major damage to another Main Avenue business, Guppies Hot Rod Grille, which was at 110 Main Ave. W. The fire marshal was unable to determine how that fire started, but found it had ignited in a room behind the kitchen where a washer and dryer were kept.

The Radio Rondevoo Building encompassed seven city lots, according to historical information from the city Historic Preservation Commission.

Florence Gardner hired Anthony Daniel Bobier to construct the building for the headquarters of her brother’s radio station, KTFI. Stanley Soule started the station — then KGIQ — in 1928. The call letters changed in 1930 to reflect the name of the town while broadcasting from the Herriott Building on Second Avenue West.

KTFI began broadcasting from the second floor of the Rondevoo building in 1940, while the first floor was used as a ballroom.

The building was sold in 1960 to Western Broadcasting and the ballroom was converted to a skating rink.

Calvary Baptist Chapel moved into the building in 1984.

