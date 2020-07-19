Fire burns on BLM land southwest of Fairfield near Davis Mountain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFIELD — A wildfire is burning in heavy brush and grass about 7 miles of Davis Mountain on the west side of the Dempsey Meadow drainage.

The Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management estimated the fire was about 6 acres and estimated to be contained about 6 p.m. Sunday. It is estimated to be under control about 6 p.m. Monday.

Resources include a Sawtooth National Forest engine, three Boise BLM engines, four Twin Falls BLM engines, one dozer, one water tender and one helicopter.

The fire was smoldering and creeping Sunday with no structures threatened. The cause is under investigation. It was reported Saturday about 7 p.m. Resources are creating containment lines with chainsaws, hand tools and bladder bags.

The area's terrain, hot temperatures, gusty winds and dry conditions are making progress slow.

