Fire burns near Indian Springs

Badger Fire and Rock Creek

A Rock Creek Fire District engine exits Rock Creek Canyon during the Badger Fire on Sept. 18, 2020, south of Hansen.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Firefighters responded to a fire burning Monday afternoon near Indian Springs, 10 miles south of Kimberly.

The blaze, reported at 4:08 p.m. and estimated at 4 acres late Monday afternoon, was burning on private land but threatened Bureau of Land Management ground, Kelsey Brizendine of the Twin Falls BLM told the Times-News.

The fire is in the area of McMullen Creek in the South Hills.

One dozer and three engines have responded to the fire and firefighters with the Salmon Tract and Rock Creek fire departments are on the scene, along with BLM crews.

