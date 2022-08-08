Fire burns near Indian Springs

TWIN FALLS — Firefighters responded to a fire burning Monday afternoon near Indian Springs, 10 miles south of Kimberly.
The blaze, reported at 4:08 p.m. and estimated at 4 acres late Monday afternoon, was burning on private land but threatened Bureau of Land Management ground, Kelsey Brizendine of the Twin Falls BLM told the Times-News.
The fire is in the area of McMullen Creek in the South Hills.
One dozer and three engines have responded to the fire and firefighters with the Salmon Tract and Rock Creek fire departments are on the scene, along with BLM crews.