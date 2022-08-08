Fire burns near Indian Springs

More than 800 wildland firefighters and support staff are battling a blaze in east-central Idaho that officials say is threatening homes, an important north-south corridor, energy infrastructure, recreation opportunities and the municipal watershed for the town of Salmon. The Moose Fire on Tuesday grew to nearly 60 square miles burning grass, timber understory and dead and down material in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. It's only 10% contained. Firefighters are protecting structures in several areas as well as the U.S. Highway 93 corridor, a major north-south route. Two helicopter pilots fighting the fire died last week when their CH-47D Series “Chinook” crashed in the Salmon River.