Fire burns large slide and part of straw maze south of Declo

Burley Straw Maze fire

A fire on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, south of Declo caused thousands of dollars of damage to the Burley Straw Maze. No one was injured.

 Mychel Matthews

DECLO — No injuries were reported Friday afternoon after a fire engulfed a large slide at the Burley Straw Maze south of town.

The Declo, Burley, Albion and Heyburn fire departments responded to the blaze, reported at 5:46 p.m.

Winn Osterhout, Declo Fire Department chief, said he was impressed with the quick response of straw maze employees to make sure everyone was safe.

“They had a good evacuation plan,” Osterhout said.

Fire extinguisher-wielding employees almost controlled the blaze but weren’t able to put it out by themselves, he said.

Brandi Scott of Twin Falls was in the large maze at the time the fire broke out.

“I noticed some smoke that looked really close,” she said. Employees found out the location of people in the maze and helped them get out, and lowered a ladder.

“We climbed out on top of the maze,” Scott said. “The owners and employees did an amazing job at getting everyone to safety and away from the fire.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Osterhout said.

The slide, comprised of large straw bales and metal, was destroyed. A small kids maze was also damaged but the larger maze for adults was unscathed. Dollar loss could be tens of thousands of dollars, Osterhout said.

Employees at the straw maze were cleaning up after the fire and were set to open at 6 p.m. Saturday. Besides the maze, the location also offers activities including ziplines, swings, jump pad and corn cannons.

