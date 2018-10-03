FAIRFIELD — Firefighters are tackling a brush fire that started Tuesday afternoon near Fairfield.
The fire was reported at 4 p.m. approximately 6 miles northeast of Fairfield near the intersection of Deer Creek Road and Wilson Road, Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said. While the fire hasn't been mapped, it's estimated at 200 acres.
The fire burned actively all night and is continuing patterns of running and smoldering, Brizendine said.
"Everything is just really really dry," she said. "Fire really likes to move uphill, so that definitely doesn't help things."
#PineyFire located north east of Fairfield. Burning in grass, brush and timber. Est. At 50 acres and running. 2 dozers and 4 #BLMTFDFire engines and 1 @SawtoothNatlFS engine. pic.twitter.com/HTEKPKSVAx— Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) October 3, 2018
The Piney Fire is burning on county and BLM land in grass, brush and timber. Structures in the vicinity are not immediately threatened, she said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Twin Falls District of the BLM has assistance from the Sawtooth National Forest and the Fairfield Rural Fire Department. There are five engines and two dozers on scene.
"They did order some additional aircraft today," Brizendine said.
