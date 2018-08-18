WENDELL — A fire burning north of Wendell reached an estimated 1,500 acres Saturday evening along Idaho 46.
The fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. just off the east side of the highway, about 1 mile north of Wendell. As wind pushed the fire, smoke was blowing toward the east.
“We’re asking people to use causing because we do have equipment near the roadway,” Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said.
Structures are in the area but not immediately threatened.
“They are evaluating them as they go,” Brizendine said.
The fire’s cause is under investigation. The BLM has assistance from the Wendell, Bliss, Gooding and Jerome rural fire departments and the Notch Butte Rangeland Fire Protection Association.There were nine engines, a water tender, two dozers and aircraft on scene as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
