GOODING — A vehicle fire broke out Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 26 after a semi-truck collided with another semi east of town, police say.

A 37-year-old Burley man drove his Freightliner into the rear of a Kenworth driven by a 25-year-old Jerome man at about noon near milepost 155, the Idaho State Police said.

The Freightliner caught on fire and first responders extinguished the blaze.

Traffic was blocked in both directions.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.