TWIN FALLS — A committee studying the feasibility of constructing a community recreation center in town will focus on finding a piece of suitable land on which to build the facility.

And that is a sticking point — what land is available and at what cost.

An estimated 13 to 15 acres would be needed for construction, and a site must be located before final costs can be estimated, committee member Chris Scholes told the Twin Falls City Council on Monday.

Where the recreation center is proposed to be built will affect its design and even what programs are offered.

The building was projected to cost $41 million in 2019, but construction costs have increased since then. Council member Alex Caval said the same building might now cost more than $50 million.

And that price doesn’t include the land, which could add a large chunk to the cost if purchased from a private landowner, Caval said.

“We have a chicken and the egg problem,” she said. “We need land to finish the study, but the cost of land can be quite expensive.”

Scholes said a main reason for giving council members an update on the committee is asking for support in securing a suitable site, whether it be land the city owns, land purchased from a private landowner, donated land, or something else more creative such as a land swap involving property owned by the city.

City council members voted 6 to 1 to support the committee's continued work. Chris Reid, who had expressed concern about the prospect of the city buying land, gave the dissenting vote.

“In my mind, there was some confusion as to what was being asked,” Reid told the Times-News on Thursday.

Committee members said they weren't asking for a financial commitment, Reid said. But at the same time, they seemed to be asking for leverage for a potential land purchase if a suitable piece of private property was found.

The committee started the feasibility study in 2017. Members say the center, once built, could be self-supporting as it offers recreational opportunities and other activities.

“The vision isn’t for it to just be a recreation center but an education center as well as a social center," committee member Bryan Wright said.

A survey conducted in 2018 asked what amenities would be most popular. An indoor lap pool got the largest portion of the vote, followed by a community room.

Individual rooms at the center could be used for aerobics, fitness classes for seniors and even acting lessons, Scholes said.

A majority of those surveyed indicated they would support a tax increase to pay for the building, Scholes said. The committee has discussed putting the formation of a recreation taxing district to a vote.

A recreation center fits the strategic plan of Twin Falls, which states the city will be an “effective partner in a broad-based focus on community health,” including exploring options for a community recreation center.

Discussions for a recreation center date back almost two decades, Mayor Ruth Pierce said.

The center's success would depend on the programs offered, which council member Nikki Boyd likened to the “secret sauce.” She said successful recreation centers offer fun, enriching programs that attract a wide variety of age groups.