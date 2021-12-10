Final design for I-84 South Jerome interchange presented to the public

JEROME — The Idaho Department of Transportation presented final plans Thursday for the Interstate 84 South Jerome Interchange at an open house.

Members of the public gathered at Jerome Council Chambers to learn about the project and ask questions of project staff about the modified divided diamond-style interchange, which bears a resemblance to a roundabout.

Plans for the interchange were initially presented in 2018, but Federal Highway Administration requests for additional reviews and analysis delayed the project by several years.

The planned designs for the Exit 168 interchange can be viewed at an Idaho Department of Transportation Virtual Open House through Dec 30.

According to project manager Nathan Jerke of the Idaho Transportation Department, the circular shape of the design was inspired by state standards that have changed since the original bridge was built in 1966.

“Really, the crux of the issue is the angle that the interstate crosses under Lincoln Avenue,” Jerke said.

The interstate passes under Lincoln Avenue at a 63-degree angle. Current ITD standards only allow for up to a 45-degree angle at such bridge crossings, which allows for more robust reinforcement of bridge joints. In the case of Lincoln Avenue, 50 years of traffic rumbling over the sharp angle on the bridge joints has led to recurrent maintenance issues for the last decade.

In addition to residential and community transit, the South Jerome Interchange is a primary interchange for a lot of truck traffic, including farm-to-market traffic, dairy tanker trucks going to the two cheese plants, hay haulers, and manufacturing and distribution traffic for numerous other businesses. Growth in Jerome, as in much of the Magic Valley, has drawn more commercial use of nearby areas, much of which is impacted by the interchange.

“We are seeing a lot more traffic through this interchange and this is a 50-year design,” Jerke said. “We do believe this will work for the community of Jerome for a long, long time.”

The design for the bridge replacement was guided by an analysis of the increase in traffic and anticipation of continued growth in the area. The design will allow for the addition of a third lane in each direction of I-84. It also minimizes the amount of new property to be acquired for the right of way.

Thursday night’s open house was the sixth open house held for this project since the initial needs assessment open house in 2017, and the transportation department has been working on the design for this interchange since 2016. Taking feedback from open houses and comments from the public, the circular design had the most favorable response from the public.

“While people have always said it looks just like a big roundabout, it’s not going to function like a big roundabout,” Jerke said. “It’s not going to be free-flowing circular. It will be free-flowing north and south.

“Lincoln Avenue is the priority movement through the interchange, as people go north and south there.”

That design was brought to public again in 2018 with more analysis, and, according to Jerke, at that meeting, the public was in support of it.

Construction had been scheduled for early 2021, but before the project could advance, the Federal Highway Administration stepped in with some concerns and requested additional reviews.

“The project itself got delayed a couple years because of the slow minutiae of trying to refine it and get it as close to ‘just right’ as we possibly can,” Jerke said.

In the end, the federal reviews did not result in a whole lot of big changes, Jerke said. The major result was the addition of signals at the end of the off-ramps coming from I-84 to help coordinate traffic flow with north- and south-bound Lincoln avenue.

Right-of-way negotiations and relocation of utilities for the project are expected to take most of 2022. Construction on the interchange is scheduled to begin in late 2023, with a projected budget of around $30 million.

Costa Paulos was at the meeting on Thursday night. Paulos said he uses the I-84 South Jerome Interchange daily while working at his family-owned car dealership, Con Paulos Chevrolet. He said he’d attended previous open house in 2018 and had followed the project design throughout the process.

“I think in the long term it’ll be good,” Paulos said. “A lot of stuff gets backed up coming from the Boise area, and trying to get trucks to come in and out of the milk plants.”

Paulos spoke with project staff about how the new design and the lengthy construction process would impact his business flow-wise, for our customers being able to access us.”

“Some people didn’t want it to happen, but it’s OK. I think it’ll be good. Long term, for us to grow, we have to have some things done. The infrastructure of our state is not going to be able to hold what we have coming to the state.”

