Seedlings

Supervisors work to bag seedling trees during a 2018 order. Pictured from left: East Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman Mark Webb and West Cassia SWCD Chairman Richard Kunau.

 COURTESY PHOTO

BURLEY — Plant a tree for Earth Day which is April 22. It’s a day of political action and civic participation. People all over the world march, sign petitions, meet with their elected officials, plant trees and clean up their towns and roads.

Planting trees or shrubs in your yard is a great way to get involved. Two varieties of seedling shrubs are still available from the Mini-Cassia Soil and Water Conservation districts — $35 plus tax for a bundle of 10 seedlings.

For information before ordering, call one of the district offices at 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202 and leave a detailed message. You can also check at minicassiaswcd.com.

Trees will arrive in mid-April. You will be called when your order is ready for pick-up.

