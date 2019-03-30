BURLEY — Plant a tree for Earth Day which is April 22. It’s a day of political action and civic participation. People all over the world march, sign petitions, meet with their elected officials, plant trees and clean up their towns and roads.
Planting trees or shrubs in your yard is a great way to get involved. Two varieties of seedling shrubs are still available from the Mini-Cassia Soil and Water Conservation districts — $35 plus tax for a bundle of 10 seedlings.
For information before ordering, call one of the district offices at 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202 and leave a detailed message. You can also check at minicassiaswcd.com.
Trees will arrive in mid-April. You will be called when your order is ready for pick-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.