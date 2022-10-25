Filing paperwork now expedites veterans' benefits later

RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office has experienced a rash of claims for various VA benefits from veterans or veterans’ survivors who are not prepared with the proper paperwork for the claim to be processed quickly.

Each veteran should have a form known as a DD-214 which describes his or her military service and gives the veteran’s character of service. This document is the gateway to all VA benefits and, without it, nothing can be filed with the VA.

“I have seen many widows and children of deceased veterans come into my office to obtain VA burial benefits for their loved one, but either they could not find the veteran’s DD-214 or the veteran had lost it. We have to request a new DD-214 from the National Personnel Records Center for the veteran, and this can be a lengthy process,” Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Officer Chuck Driscoll said.

All veterans in the area should register their DD-214 with his office in the event that it is necessary down the road to apply for VA benefits. It could also be registered at the county recorder’s office as long as the veteran’s next of kin knows that it is there.

“The advantage of registering your DD-214 with my office is we could look over your records and see if there are any VA benefits that you may qualify for but may not know are available to you,” Driscoll said.

Taking a little time now to register your DD-214 could save you or your survivors a lot of time and hassle later on. If you have lost your DD-214, you may come in to the Veterans’ Service Office and request one from the NPRC. The office has the proper forms to submit to request this document for you.

To register a DD-214 with the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office, 625 Fremont Ave., Rupert, or to request a new one, please call Driscoll at 208-678-3599 for an appointment.