Filer switches to PSI for waste collection

Garbage truck

A PSI Environmental Systems disposal truck picks up garbage from a residential area Friday in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

FILER — The city has contracted with PSI for waste services beginning Oct. 1, 2022 and so with that change, residents will have their trash carts replaced with new ones.

Western Waste Services will be picking up all carts beginning September 26.

There will be a third-party truck following the trash truck on your pick up day so once the cart(s) are emptied they will be removed.

PSI should be bringing carts by next week as well to replace the one cart through the city.

Residents who had a second cart with Western Waste and would like to have a second cart again will need to contact PSI directly starting next week.

