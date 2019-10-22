FILER — Senior projects are a given at Filer High School, but one completed on Monday brought the entire student body out into the wind for a mock crash and then into the gym for a mock funeral.
Sophie Bartholomew spent months preparing for the reenactment of a car crash that represented a drunk-driving accident.
Her project was called “Every 15 Minutes” and was meant to demonstrate how someone is killed by drunk or distracted driving every quarter hour.
“I want to show awareness to teenagers that this is serious,” Sophie said.
She had a lot of help getting her message across.
Her mom, Brandy Bartholomew, is a flight nurse with Air St. Luke’s.
Sophie’s mentor for her project was a life flight medic.
Out in the school parking lot, two rather beat up cars were positioned with beer cans and other debris scattered nearby.
Six students and a teacher climbed inside, complete with make-up showing various injuries.
Of those seven, three were acting as fatalities.
Zane Barckholtz, a senior, played the role of the witness who calls 911.
He really phoned SIRCOMM dispatch, who then sent the word to the Filer Fire District, Magic Valley Paramedics and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
Air St. Luke's loads up an actor as first responders take part in a DUI reenactment Monday at Filer High School. Senior Sophia Bartholomew organized the reenactment for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Cpl. Chris Bratt arrived first and, microphone in hand, began describing the scene to the students.
Two ambulances and two fire trucks soon converged, with paramedics assessing injuries and crews preparing to free the injured from the cars.
“Bad things do happen to good people,” Bratt told the students. He related how three families would be receiving calls as a result of the crash, telling them a loved one had passed.
The driver would face serious charges, Bratt said.
“I’ve seen enough of these, I want to take every opportunity to help,” Bratt said.
Matthew Bowman, a freshman, had been selected to portray a fatality in the demonstration. “I want to change people’s lives,” he said.
Kelsey Sharp embraces senior Sophia Bartholomew Monday at Filer High School. Bartholomew organized a fatal crash reenactment for her senior project and had the actors families give eulogies.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
As part of the project, Sophie arranged for a mock funeral in the school gym. “Approximately 96 people die every day from drunk or distracted driving,” she said. “I want to make sure no one is one their cellphone or distracted while driving.”
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
First responders take part in a DUI reenactment Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Filer High School. Senior Sophia Bartholomew organized the reenactment for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
First responders take part in a DUI reenactment Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Filer High School. Senior Sophia Bartholomew organized the reenactment for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
First responders take part in a DUI reenactment Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Filer High School. Senior Sophia Bartholomew organized the reenactment for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
First responders take part in a DUI reenactment Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Filer High School. Senior Sophia Bartholomew organized the reenactment for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
First responders take part in a DUI reenactment Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Filer High School. Senior Sophia Bartholomew organized the reenactment for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
Air St. Luke's loads up an actor as first responders take part in a DUI reenactment Monday at Filer High School. Senior Sophia Bartholomew organized the reenactment for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
Twin Falls County Deputy Chris Bratt speaks to students while first responders take part in a DUI reenactment Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Filer High School. Senior Sophia Bartholomew organized the reenactment for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
First responders take part in a DUI reenactment Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Filer High School. Senior Sophia Bartholomew organized the reenactment for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
First responders take part in a DUI reenactment Monday at Filer High School. Senior Sophia Bartholomew organized the reenactment for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
Kelsey Sharp embraces senior Sophia Bartholomew Monday at Filer High School. Bartholomew organized a fatal crash reenactment for her senior project and had the actors families give eulogies.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
Actors that 'died' had poster boards of them made for part of Senior Sophia Bartholomew's project Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Filer High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DUI Reenactment at Filer High
Senior Sophia Bartholomew speaks to the student body Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Filer High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
