Filer schools get a full-time officer

FILER — When the new school year starts in August, a full-time police officer will be on-site to serve and protect Filer schools.

Mayor Robert Templeman and Police Chief Jeff Troumbley have appointed Sgt. John Darnall as the school resource officer. Darnall will be moved from the patrol division to serve as the new school resource officer.

“It’s a good idea to have it, it’s something that’s needed, and it’s something that makes a more sound and safer community,” Templeman said. “For some reason, everything fit and was meant to be.”

Templeman said getting a school resource officer had been a long-time goal for both the city and the school district.

“It’s been kicked around for quite a while, and it just slowly came to a head here and we’ve seen some opportunities knocking at the door since January,” the mayor said. “It’s something that’s been going on, but it hadn’t really gotten wound up here until the last 45 days.”

According to Templeman, everything kind of fell into place, from the city and school district budgets, to the officer selected for the serve in the school and to the officer promoted to patrol duty to replace Darnell.

This will be the first time Filer schools have had a resource officer. In previous years, officers have spent considerable time providing education, outreach, and security support to Filer schools.

The primary reason for a school resource officer is to provide security for teachers, staff and students. Darnall will perform three major roles: law enforcement officer, law-related counselor, and law-related educator. In addition, he will work in collaboration with the school and the community as a resource for safety and security issues.

Darnall is a 1997 graduate of Filer High School, and began his law enforcement career with the Filer Police Department while he was still in high school in 1996 as a reserve officer. He is also a volunteer with the Filer Fire Department and has qualifications in emergency response instruction and evaluator regarding threats to school facilities. Along with his training in school resource management, he has fire and EMS certifications.

With this newly established position, Officer Andrew Easterday has been promoted to a full time patrol position. Easterday, who has worked for the police department for several years as a reserve officer, has recently completed the College of Southern Idaho law enforcement program and obtained his full certification in law enforcement.