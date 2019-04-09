FILER — Filer Mutual Telephone Company has announced a major rebranding.
The local telecommunications company changed its name to TruLeap Technologies in early April. The name change encompasses the new image the company wants to put forth as a leader in the tech industry, even beyond the Magic Valley.
TruLeap Technologies has a longstanding history of providing telephone and internet services to rural communities.
"We have a long and rich history of serving our members and the local community,” General Manager Bob Kraut said in a statement. ”The last 110 years have allowed us to grow and become the company we are today. Our dedication to providing the latest technology with the best personal service is something that we are now able to share with more people than ever before."
Filer Mutual Telephone Company has been in operation since 1909. The rebrand includes a new website, logo and communications design.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.