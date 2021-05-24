Filer man killed in crash near Howe

HOWE — A Filer man was killed in a crash north of Howe, when his pickup collided with a semi hauling a single-wide house, Idaho State Police said.

Jimmy Combs, 58, died at the scene.

Police said Combs was westbound on Idaho Highway 33 in a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a trailer with an ATV on it.

Donald Compton, 57, of Boise, was eastbound on the highway in a 2006 Peterbilt hauling the single-wide house.

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:51 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash on State Highway 33 at milepost 18.5, north of Howe.

Police said Combs failed to negotiate a curve, drove into the eastbound lanes, and struck the corner of the house. Combs’ vehicle left the road, and the ATV in the back of the trailer came out of the trailer, striking the pilot car, a 2008 Saturn driven by Mandy Zollinger, 40, of Rexburg. Combs vehicle came to rest in a field.

Combs succumbed to his injuries on the scene of the crash, he was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. Compton and Zollinger were not injured, both were wearing their seatbelts.

Next of kin has been notified. Both lanes of travel were blocked for about six hours.

ISP is continuing to investigate.

