Filer man joins Man Up to Cancer 'Wolfpack' to howl against cancer

FILER — Studies show that men are more likely than women to isolate themselves when facing cancer.

Men are also more likely to struggle with depression, anxiety and other mental health problems during cancer treatment and beyond, said Trevor Maxwell, a Stage IV colorectal cancer survivor from Maine who founded Man Up to Cancer in January 2020. The group encourages men who have been diagnosed with cancer to seek support on their journey.

“Don’t go it alone,” Maxwell says.

Filer resident Steve Westphal agrees, saying his wife, Cynthia, stepped up and led him through treatment and recovery after he was diagnosed in August 2018 with Stage IV squamous cell carcinoma.

Westphal’s tongue and jaw were removed at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.

“My whole world just crashed in around me,” he said. “I became like a zombie and I lost myself... I had no clue about what was happening.”

In February, Westphal joined the Man Up to Cancer group and was recently recruited as one of 18 Wolfpack leaders to expand the group’s reach across the U.S. and Canada.

The Wolfpack leaders connect with local cancer centers and will provide direct support to fellow cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers facing all types of cancer.

“We need our packmates to share the path with us, to play and wonder and mourn,” Maxwell said in a recent Facebook post. “We need them to make this human experience worth the physical and emotional pain that a cancer diagnosis and treatment bring.

“My message is simple: We’re better off going through this experience together, rather than in isolation. To me, ‘manning up’ isn’t just about being tough. It’s about knowing we are smarter and stronger as a pack than we are as lone wolves.”

Westphal, 66, is an animal lover, a past governor of the Utah-Idaho District Kiwanis, a Vietnam-era veteran, and an active and respected business owner in the community.

“Being involved with Man up to Cancer has been a Godsend for me,” Westphal said. “Being able to share my feelings with others who have been in the same place has given me the inspiration to continue healing myself.

“It’s also lifted my spirit knowing that no matter what happens, there’s someone to talk to who understands without any judgment. I have a great desire to lift others up, where I can listen with compassion and share life’s experiences.”

