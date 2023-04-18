A Filer man was injured Monday afternoon when the pickup he was driving overturned in the median of Interstate 84 after the trailer it was pulling began to fishtail, police say.

The 52-year-old man was eastbound at milepost 186 at 12:50 p.m. at the time of the accident, the Idaho State Police said. The driver was taken to the hospital via air ambulance.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes on I-84 was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Idaho Department of Transportation and Jerome Fire Department.