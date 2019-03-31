Try 3 months for $3

FILER — Filer Elementary School will register kindergarten-age children from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for the 2019-20 school year.

Proof of all updated immunizations and a legal birth certificate are required to register. Children must be five years old by Sept. 1.

For more information, call 208-326-4369.

